1 Horrible contract all 30 NBA teams must fight to trade this summer

Portland Trail Blazers: Jerami Grant - 3 years, $96 million

The Portland Trail Blazers have certainly taken a step forward as a team this season, winning nearly 15 more games than last year. However, if the team is truly going to lean into their young core, there's one big move that they're going to need to strongly explore this offseason - and that revolves around trading Jerami Grant. A player who has nearly $100 million left on his contract, Grant is not a player that fits what the Blazers are building heading into the future.

Not only will trading Grant clarify things for the Blazers moving forward, but it will also open up some much-needed money for the front office. The good news for the Blazers is the fact that trading Grant won't pose to be that big of a hurdle. The big question is whether the Blazers will get to that point or not. I'd suggest that Portland should strongly move forward toward such a move.

Sacramento Kings: DeMar DeRozan - 2 years, $48 million

This season for the Sacramento Kings did not go as planned. The Kings went from being a potential dark-horse contender in the Western Conference to emerging as one of the bigger disappointments. De'Aaron Fox didn't make life easier for the Kings as he pretty much demanded a trade away from the team at the NBA Trade Deadline. After the Kings traded Fox to the San Antonio Spurs, the writing was on the wall for the Kings.

Sacramento's outlook has certainly changed over the last few months after the trade of Fox. Now that the team is probably going to endure even more changes heading into the offseason, a trade of DeMar DeRozan should probably be on the docket. There's a good chance he doesn't match up with the rest of this team's timeline, and that's something the Kings must be honest about heading into the summer.