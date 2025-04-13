1 Horrible contract all 30 NBA teams must fight to trade this summer

San Antonio Spurs: Devin Vassell - 4 years, $108 million

The San Antonio Spurs don't have a ton of bad salary on their cap sheet, especially considering how young of a roster they have. However, if there is one contract that the team should pursue moving on from this summer, it's Devin Vassell. Even though he's been a relatively good player for the Spurs, there are natural questions of whether he can be considered a key part of their future moving forward.

Vassell is due more than $100 million over the next four years, and if the Spurs aren't confident he's a foundational part of their future, they should probably explore trading him sooner rather than later. If the Spurs are ready to go all-in on Victor Wembanyama and Fox, this is the offseason to begin pulling the trigger.

Toronto Raptors: RJ Barrett - 2 years, $58 million

When the Toronto Raptors traded for Brandon Ingram at the NBA Trade Deadline, it was quite perplexing. While Ingram is a quality player, it certainly clouded the future of RJ Barrett, who the team had acquired ahead of last year's NBA Trade Deadline. Even though Barrett has shown flashes of brilliance during his time in Toronto, it's clear that the team may be ready to move on from the young wing.

Now that the Raptors have given Ingram the long-term extension, the natural next step for the franchise is to open the door to more financial flexibility by trading Barrett. With just two years left on his contract, this is the offseason to trade Barrett. If the Raptors are going to maximize on his trade value, you'd have to imagine the Raptors are strongly going to push for a deal this summer.