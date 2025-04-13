1 Horrible contract all 30 NBA teams must fight to trade this summer

Brooklyn Nets: Nic Claxton - 3 years, $68 million

As the Brooklyn Nets head into an offseason, this is the perfect opportunity for the team to lean even more into the rebuilding of their roster. With the potential for four first-round picks in what is being described as a loaded draft, the Nets will have plenty of flexibility to completely reshuffle their roster if they want. While most will expect the Nets to work to get out from under Cameron Johnson's contract, I can't help but wonder if Nic Claxton could be in that same boat for the Nets.

Claxton is still a relatively young player, but as the Nets explore a new chapter for their franchise, there's at least a chance the Nets should strongly look to explore a trade of Claxton. At just 26 years old, there's a chance that Claxton ends up being a very popular trade piece this offseason. If Brooklyn is invested in a long rebuild, his return on the trade market could play a huge role in helping the Nets in the future.

Charlotte Hornets: Miles Bridges - 2 years, $48 million

Even though Miles Bridges has been considered a consistent, productive player for the Charlotte Hornets since he entered the league, he remains one who has had little impact on the team's overall success. At the very least, it's been difficult to calculate the level of success that Bridges has on the Hornets. Because of that, it would not be all that surprising to see Charlotte explore his trade market this offseason - especially as they continue to pivot toward a rebuilding of their roster.

If the Hornets are at a point where they're ready to invest even more into their young core, trading Bridges would probably emerge as a natural next step for the team. Considering he's been a pretty big headache for the Hornets as a whole over the last couple of seasons, I don't think there would be a ton of pushback from the fanbase.