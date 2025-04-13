1 Horrible contract all 30 NBA teams must fight to trade this summer

Dallas Mavericks: Klay Thompson - 2 years, $34 million

To say or suggest that the Dallas Mavericks were underwhelming this season would be a massive understatement. In fact, with the way this season has unraveled, it's safe to say that nothing is off the table for the Mavs heading into the summer - especially after the team made the polarizing decision to trade Luka Doncic at the NBA Trade Deadline. Even though it's probably a small chance, there's at least a non-zero probability that a retooling of the roster may be on the horizon for the Mavs this offseason.

If that does end up being the case, there's a very real chance that Dallas could enter the summer with the goal of trying to trade away Klay Thompson. Klay may be on a somewhat manageable contract, but if the Mavs do decide to move in a new direction, it could make his role obsolete.

Denver Nuggets: Michael Porter Jr. - 2 years, $79 million

When the Denver Nuggets were struggling at the beginning of the season, there were whispers that Michael Porter Jr. could be on the chopping block. Even though those whispers never transpired into anything tangible, you can't help but wonder if the new general manager could end up exploring that option - especially considering the franchise could be turning the page on a new era for the team.

MPJ is a good player, but may be the only logical path the Nuggets have to reshuffle the supporting cast around Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray this offseason. If Denver wants to gain any type of flexibility in terms of retooling the roster, it's almost a given that MPJ would be part of those talks. If the Nuggets are serious about upgrading the roster in a different way this summer, MPJ is likely going to hit the trade block.