1 Landscape-changing trade scenario all 30 NBA teams should be prepping for

Oklahoma City Thunder

1 Franchise-changing trade scenario: Going all-in for a superstar

Much of how the Oklahoma City Thunder are going to operate this offseason will be dictated by how their postseason runs end. If it ends in an NBA Championship, we're probably having a very different conversation as it pertains to the Thunder's offseason. However, if the Thunder do fall short of winning a title, I do believe there's going to be a shot that this team decides to explore a big offseason move.

If Giannis Antetokounmpo hits the trade block, he's one superstar player whom the Thunder should strongly consider going all-in for. However, even if Giannis doesn't hit the trade block, Oklahoma City could explore avenues toward targeting another star target. In an attempt to put the final touches on a championship build, this may be the necessary next move for the Thunder.

Orlando Magic

1 Franchise-changing trade scenario: Trading for an All-Star playmaker in the backcourt

The Orlando Magic took a bit of a step back this season, but the future is still extremely bright for the franchise. However, there's no question that the Magic will need to add some more offensive firepower to the roster before next season. That's one anticipated move that the Magic should already be exploring behind closed doors. If the Magic want to bounce back in a big way next season, they need to figure out a way to significantly upgrade the supporting cast around Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.

The Magic have the trade assets to pull off a big move this summer, and if the market presents the right opportunity, this is an emerging team in the Eastern Conference that shouldn't hesitate to pull the trigger. As this young core continues to develop, there's not much stopping the Magic from emerging as a strong dark horse candidate heading into next season. Finding the right offseason upgrade could end up being a huge key to that.