1 Landscape-changing trade scenario all 30 NBA teams should be prepping for

Philadelphia 76ers

1 Franchise-changing trade scenario: Trading Joel Embiid to rebuild with young core

After a "lost" season for the Philadelphia 76ers, they're going to be in a prime position to emerge as a strong bounce-back team next year. However, there's still no guarantee that this roster is good enough to compete with the likes of the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers. I'm assuming Philly is going to allow them to try and prove themselves next season, assuming health. However, one future-changing scenario that could play out for the Sixers involves a decision in which they trade Joel Embiid.

I don't think it's likely, but if the Sixers want to embrace a youth movement, it would almost certainly begin with a trade of Embiid. This is probably a move that may realistically be a year or two away, but maybe the Sixers have grown tired of the "will he or won't he" game with Embiid's health. It's certainly something to keep a close eye on.

Phoenix Suns

1 Franchise-changing trade scenario: Trading both Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal

There's a great expectation that the Phoenix Suns are going to undergo some big changes during the offseason. Actually pulling it off is going to be quite the challenge for a Suns team that has little flexibility heading into the summer. Nevertheless, it's certainly something the front office should already be preparing for - how to effectively trade both Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.

That's the ideal scenario for the team this offseason. If the Suns were to pull off such a move, that would give the Suns enough flexibility where they can start retooling around Devin Booker. If the Suns want to reemerge as a contender quickly in the Western Conference, they're going to have to figure out how to quickly surround Booker with an improved supporting cast, while also trying to figure out the best way to trade KD and Beal. It won't be an easy task, but that's what the Suns will be tasked with this offseason.