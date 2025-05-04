1 Landscape-changing trade scenario all 30 NBA teams should be prepping for

Portland Trail Blazers

1 Franchise-changing trade scenario: Finally trading Jerami Grant to embrace youth movement

During the second half of the season, the Portland Trail Blazers had one of the most impressive turnarounds. Looking to capitalize on their momentum, the hope is that this team can take another step forward during the offseason. How and what that looks like remains to be seen. But as the team looks to fully embrace their youth movement, there's one other move that the Blazers may have to explore, and it revolves around trading Jerami Grant.

Grant is still a good player, but he no longer fits what the Blazers are trying to build. It would make a ton of sense if this is the offseason where the Blazers finally rip the band-aid off and trade the veteran forward. It would help the Blazers turn the page on a new era, and Grant's return could help this team's rebuild.

Sacramento Kings

1 Franchise-changing trade scenario: Trading Domantas Sabonis to rebuild

The Sacramento Kings were taken aback this past season when De'Aaron Fox all but demanded a trade out of the franchise. Eventually, the Kings did right by Fox and traded him to his preferred landing spot. After such a big move, you can't help but wonder what this offseason could hold for the Kings. As they continue to figure out their future, one potential scenario that could arise for the Kings involves trading Domantas Sabonis.

If the team explores a potential rebuilding of their roster, a Sabonis trade could very much be on the horizon for Sacramento. I can't imagine Sabonis is going to want to stick around for a rebuild, and if that's what the Kings believe is the best course of action heading into the future, it could spell the end of their All-Star forward. At the very least, it's a situation worth monitoring heading into the offseason.