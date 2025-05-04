1 Landscape-changing trade scenario all 30 NBA teams should be prepping for

San Antonio Spurs

1 Franchise-changing trade scenario: Trade significant assets for Giannis or KD

There may not be a team in the NBA with as bright a future as the San Antonio Spurs. No matter what they end up doing this offseason, the Spurs are going to head into next season as one of the most intriguing teams in the Western Conference. With a strong trio of De'Aaron Fox, Victor Wembanyama, and rising star Stephon Castle, the ceiling for the Spurs is pretty unlimited.

Can you imagine if the Spurs were able to figure out how to strike a deal for Giannis Antetokounmpo or Kevin Durant? That'd make this team that much scarier heading into the future. The Spurs could put every one of their assets on the table for Giannis this offseason, and if the Milwaukee Bucks still won't budge, they could pivot toward a less costly move for KD. Either way, the Spurs are in an excellent position heading into the offseason.

Toronto Raptors

1 Franchise-changing trade scenario: Trading RJ Barrett to make the roster fit better

In the eyes of some, the Toronto Raptors' moves over the last 12ish months are a bit confusing. Making the decision to trade Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby, and then to add RJ Barrett and Brandon Ingram, doesn't seem to add up just yet. However, as the NBA offseason quickly emerges, perhaps there's another move the Raptors intend to make to help balance out the rest of the roster.

That's where trading Barrett could hold some water. As a player who doesn't entirely fit alongside Ingram, there's a chance that the Raptors' offseason plans could include trading Barrett for a player who would fit this roster better. At this point, that has to be a very realistic scenario that takes place over the next few months, especially after the big contract extension that Ingram signed.