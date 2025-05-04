1 Landscape-changing trade scenario all 30 NBA teams should be prepping for

Utah Jazz

1 Franchise-changing trade scenario: Trading Lauri Markkanen because of the lottery results

The Utah Jazz completely embraced the rebuild stance this season. Whether it will end up paying off for the franchise remains to be seen. However, if the Jazz does take a somewhat disastrous tumble in the NBA Draft Lottery, it could leave this franchise with some huge long-term questions. Most of them revolve around what the team will elect to do with Lauri Markkanen. If they want to take advantage of his prime, it would make sense to start building aggressively around him now.

Keeping Markkanen around doesn't make much sense for the Jazz if they intend on taking the long rebuilding path. If they were to fall out of the top 4 in the lottery, perhaps the Jazz would find themselves in a position where they'd be more willing to trade Markkanen this offseason. There's a very real scenario in which the team's offseason could end up playing out in that manner.

Washington Wizards

1 Franchise-changing trade scenario: Trading for a veteran star after landing a top pick

Still in the very early stages of their rebuild, the Washington Wizards are hoping they can land a top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. The ideal scenario for the Wizards is that they are able to land Cooper Flagg or Dylan Harper with one of the two top selections. If that does end up happening at the draft, the Wizards could then decide to pair their young superstar prospect with a veteran star in an attempt to help expedite the rebuild.

I'm not sure if that would be the smartest move for the Wizards, but it's one way that they could quickly emerge as a player in the Eastern Conference next season. Either way, the Wizards are probably sitting in a very favorable position heading into the summer. Soon enough, if things fall the way they need to, the Wizards' future outlook could completely change.