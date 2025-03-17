1 Small thing each NBA Championship contender needs to happen to win it all

Milwaukee Bucks

Kyle Kuzma needs to emerge as a reliable third option

For the past two seasons, the Milwaukee Bucks have been one of the biggest riddles to crack in the Eastern Conference. On paper, they should be better than they've been. Heading into the postseason, a team led by Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo should be getting much more respect than they're getting, in theory. However, because this team has not proven it can be consistent enough to be a viable threat in the East, it's easy to overlook them in a loaded conference.

Things have gone downhill for the Bucks since they lost a legitimate third option. Ever since Khris Middleton stopped being Khris Middleton, nothing has been the same for the Bucks. That's why I believe that Kyle Kuzma needs to emerge as a reliable third option heading into the postseason if this team is going to make a deep run. If he can be that for Milwaukee, it could completely change the postseason outlook for this team.

Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James needs to get healthy

Slowly, but surely, the Los Angeles Lakers have emerged as a potential dark-horse championship threat. They have the top-tier talent to make a deep run in the postseason, and the questions remain with their supporting cast. Are the Lakers deep enough? Are they good enough defensively? Those are very fair questions to have. However, I'd argue that the biggest thing the Lakers need to happen in order to make a deep run is that they have to get healthy. Specifically LeBron James.

As long as LeBron and Luka Doncic are healthy, they're going to have a shot to beat any team in the league. Whether or not the Lakers will be able to pull off the necessary upsets remains to be seen, but they're at the very least going to have a puncher's shot. At the end of the day, that's all any contender could ask for in a playoff series. But if LeBron and Luka aren't healthy, the Lakers will have no shot to make a deep run in the postseason. Health will be a huge indicator of what we can expect from the Lakers come playoff time.