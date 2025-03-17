1 Small thing each NBA Championship contender needs to happen to win it all

Indiana Pacers

A little luck by one of the East super teams getting upset

Even though the Indiana Pacers have played like one of the better teams in the NBA over the last three months, I'm still not confident that this team will be able to make a deep run in the postseason. That's not necessarily a knock on the Pacers; that just goes to show how deep the East is. That said, if the Pacers are going to have a similar run to last season, in which they made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals, they're going to need more than a little luck on the way.

If I had to "label" luck, I would say that the Pacers need at least one of the East's super teams to be upset at some point in the first round. How likely that is remains to be seen but that's probably what it will take for Indiana to make a deep run in the East. You have to credit Indiana; they're playing some really good basketball. It's pretty unfortunate that the East is so deep this season.

New York Knicks

Get over the mental hump of failure

The New York Knicks have one of the best records in the NBA. However, they've consistently struggled against the best teams in the league. In fact, the Knicks have not beaten any of the teams with the three best records in the NBA. The Knicks are 0-7 against Cleveland, Oklahoma City, and Boston combined. If the Knicks are going to be able to make a deep run in the postseason, they're going to have to show the ability to get over the mental hump.

This is a real thing that could impact many teams; not having the confidence heading into one of those playoff series is not going to help New York at all. Maybe the Knicks are able to separate their lack of success into the regular season and the postseason, but it will likely be difficult for New York to pull off. The Knicks have a dangerous roster that could make a deep run, but they'll have to get over that mental hump of constant failure. I'm not sure they'll be able to do it.