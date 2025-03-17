1 Small thing each NBA Championship contender needs to happen to win it all

Denver Nuggets

Jamal Murray needs to take his game to another level

When the Denver Nuggets are the most dangerous, Jamal Murray is able to take his game to an entirely different level. It's one thing for the Nuggets when Nikola Jokic is playing at a high level, but it's an entirely different thing when both Murray and Jokic are in the conversation for the best two players on the floor. When the Nuggets won their championship a couple of years ago, Murray played a big role in that success.

If the Nuggets are going to have one more championship run in them, they're going to need Murray to take his game to another level again. Denver needs playoff Jamal. The good news is that the Nuggets have seen small signs of playoff Jamal all throughout this season. Whether he can consistently be that threat for Denver in the playoffs remains to be seen. But it will likely be the greatest indicator of whether they have another championship run or not.

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics need to flip the switch

This hasn't been that "bad" or "disappointing" of a season for the Boston Celtics. Have they been in cruise control all regular season long? Sure. Have they played their best basketball of the season so far? Probably not. However, if the Celtics are going to be able to make a championship run, they're going to need to be able to prove that they can flip the switch heading into the postseason.

If the Celtics can show the ability that they have another gear, it's going to be difficult to bet against this team. At their peak, when they're healthy, I'm not sure there's another team in the NBA that can match the Celtics. But it's going to be increasingly interesting to watch all unfold over the course of the next couple of months of the season. The Celtics have a roster built to repeat as champions. The question is, can they pull it off?