1 Small thing each NBA Championship contender needs to happen to win it all

Oklahoma City Thunder

Ignore the narrative that they don't have enough experience

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been mightily impressive this season. However, even though they've dominated their way to the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, there's still a feeling that they may have their hands full in a potential playoff series. The biggest narrative working against the Thunder that they'll have to break in the postseason revolves around not having enough experience to get over the hump.

After making it to the second round of the postseason last year, there are still those that are going to doubt the Thunder's chances of making it all the way to the NBA Finals this season. Even though this roster may be ready for prime time, that's something that may be in the back of their minds - and a hurdle that they'll have to clear if they're going to prove everyone wrong. Is this the Thunder's time? We shall find out soon enough.

Cleveland Cavaliers

A non-Donovan Mitchell star must be born in the postseason

The Cleveland Cavaliers (along with the OKC Thunder) have been the best team in the NBA for the majority of the season. Heading into the postseason as the No. 1 seed, there's going to be a ton of pressure on this team's shoulders to continue their success from the regular season. In a loaded East, if the Cavs are going to make a deep run, quite possibly into the NBA Finals, they're going to need a new star to be born in the postseason - one that could take pressure off of Donovan Mitchell.

The Cavs know what they're going to get from Mitchell. If they can get Darius Garland or Evan Mobley to truly experience a breakout postseason, this is a team that is going to be in a perfect position to make a deep run in the East. The regular season is different from the postseason and stars generally win out. If Cleveland is going to have a chance to compete with the likes of Boston in a seven-game series, Mitchell is going to need consistent help in the postseason.