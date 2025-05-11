1 Summer sleeper trade target all 30 teams should have on their radar

Detroit Pistons

Sleeper summer trade target: Anfernee Simons, Portland Trail Blazers

The Detroit Pistons made huge strides in their development as a team this season, qualifying for the NBA Playoffs for the first time in six years. However, the difficult part is finding consistency heading into the future. Even though the Pistons did take a step forward as a franchise, they must find ways how to continue to improve the roster if they want to emerge as a mainstay in the Eastern Conference.

One sleeper trade target that could help the Pistons accomplish that this summer is Anfernee Simons. Entering the final year of his contract, there's at least a non-zero chance that the Portland Trail Blazers could end up trading him. If that does end up being the case, the Pistons should be extremely interested. He's a player who fits their need as a scoring wing and a player who could help this team emerge as an even stronger threat next year.

Golden State Warriors

Sleeper summer trade target: Mark Williams, Charlotte Hornets

It's unfortunate that Steph Curry suffered a hamstring injury at this point in the NBA Playoffs. It's truly going to complicate this team's future if they end up losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round. Nevertheless, there is a path toward this team improving even more heading into the offseason, and it probably revolves around landing a defensive-minded center that could help protect the paint.

One potential target that could arise for the Warriors this summer is Mark Williams. He's still on a rookie contract, and his trade value could very well be in the tank right now, especially after the rescinded trade to Los Angeles. Could the Warriors take a flier on a one-year rental of Williams? It'd be hard not to, especially if the front office believes that this core has the potential to win a champioship with the right supporting cast.