12 Breakout prospects from March Madness NBA fans should get to know now

Derik Queen, C, Maryland

In what became the biggest shot from opening weekend in the NCAA Tournament, Derik Queen helped send Maryland to the Sweet 16 with a game-winning runner. But it wasn't just his clutch shot that landed Queen on this list. For the majority of his freshman season, Queen has been one of the most productive big men in college basketball. That has continued to be the case during the first two games of the NCAA Tournament.

Queen is averaging 15 points, 11 rebounds, and two blocks on 52 percent shooting from the field and 66 percent shooting from 3-point range in the Tournament. As he continues to rise up draft boards, Queen is certainly a player that should already be on the radar of NBA fans. It's getting to the point where Queen is slowly playing his way into the conversation of being selected in the top 10 of the 2025 NBA Draft.

Walter Clayton Jr., G, Florida

For most of the season, Walter Clayton Jr. has been a key part of Florida's success. Over the last month of the season, though, it's almost as if Clayton has taken his game to an entirely different level. Specifically in the NCAA Tournament, as Florida has made a run to the Sweet 16, Clayton is averaging 23 points and four rebounds on 48 percent shooting from the field and 53 percent shooting from 3-point range.

As he continues to make waves in the NCAA Tournament, you can bet that Clayton is only going to continue to rise up draft boards. Clayton still has his work cut out for him to carve out a first-round grade for himself, but he's off to a pretty good start with how strong he's looked for the Gators lately.