12 Breakout prospects from March Madness NBA fans should get to know now

Tyrese Proctor, G, Duke

Tyrese Proctor's draft stock has been up and down all season long. However, with a strong showing in the NCAA Tournament, there was a chance that he could begin to cement his status as a player who could be in play as a first-round selection. Through his performance in the first two games of the NCAA Tournament, Proctor has done a great job of that. Proctor is averaging 22 points and four assists on a blistering 78 percent shooting from the field.

Perhaps most impressively, Proctor has shot 13-16 from 3-point range through the first two games of the Tournament. That's an unreal rate to continue shooting from deep, but if he can string together another strong performance or two between now and the end of Duke's run, there's a good chance he can reinsert himself back into the conversation for emerging as a potential late first-round pick in the NBA Draft.

Darrion Williams, F, Texas Tech

Darrion Williams is not considered to be the best player on Texas Tech, but he's certainly played that way through the first couple of games of the NCAA Tournament. The Red Raiders find themselves in the Sweet 16 and the play of Williams is a big reason why. At this rate, he's a draft prospect to certainly keep a close eye on.

In a breakout game during the round of 32, Williams finished with 28 points, six rebounds, and five assists on 61 percent shooting from the field. Overall, through the first two games of the Tournament, Williams is averaging 21 points, eight rebounds, and four assists per game on 49 percent shooting from the field. If Williams can continue to play at this rate, there's a chance he's going to garner more and more draft interest moving forward.