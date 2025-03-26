12 Breakout prospects from March Madness NBA fans should get to know now

Jonas Aidoo, F, Arkansas

Arkansas has been inconsistent all season long. However, after a strong run in the NCAA Tournament, the Razorbacks find themselves in the Sweet 16. One of the players who played a big role in the team's success in the postseason thus far is Jonas Aidoo. He's certainly come on over the last few weeks of the season, and through the first two games of the Tournament, Aidoo has averaged 15 points, six rebounds, and two blocks per game on 55 percent shooting from the field.

Aidoo has been a force for the Razorbacks when he's on the floor and a huge game-changer for the team. If Arkansas is going to keep this miracle run going, you'd have to imagine that Aidoo is going to play a pretty big role moving forward. The question is, has Aidoo done enough to warrant some draft love from scouts? It's difficult to know for sure but he has to have turned some heads with his on-the-court impact of late.

Koby Brea, G, Kentucky

As Kentucky has gone through some big changes over the last 12 months, this is a team that has lacked true star power - at least to the extent that they were used to having consistently with John Calipari. Nevertheless, Koby Brea is one prospect who could be making some draft waves with his play through the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament. The senior guard is making a late-career push to put himself back on draft watch.

Through the first two games of the Tournament, Brea is averaging 18 points, four rebounds, and three assists on 60 percent shooting from the field and 43 percent shooting from 3-point range. Brea is having the type of performance in the NCAA Tournament that is going to remain on the mind of many draft scouts - even if he just continues to sell his ability to hit the 3-point shot at an amazing clip.