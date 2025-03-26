12 Breakout prospects from March Madness NBA fans should get to know now

Chaz Lanier, G, Tennessee

After transferring to Tennessee for his senior season, Chaz Lanier has lived up to the hype. He's continued to be a high-volume scorer for the Volunteers for the majority of this season and has picked up where he left off in the NCAA Tournament. Through the first two games, Lanier has continued to sell himself on a professional scorer - averaging 25 points and five rebounds on 47 percent shooting from the field and 56 percent shooting from 3-point range.

As a prospect who is still trying to work his way into being a late first-round selection, there's not much that Lanier can do other than what he's already doing. If nothing else, Lanier is proving that he can be a strong offensive-minded guard in whatever situation he finds himself in - whether it was at North Florida or Tennessee. Could Lanier have a Tournament run that raises his draft stock as much as Dalton Knecht's last year? We shall see.

Tahaad Pettiford, G, Auburn

As a prospect who has made most of his waves this season coming off the bench, Tahaad Pettiford is a player who has truly gotten better and better as the season has gone on. In the NCAA Tournament, the argument could be made that Pettiford has emerged as a truly important part of Auburn's success. Through the first two games, Pettiford is averaging 20 points, six rebounds, and four assists per game on 52 percent shooting from the field and 44 percent shooting from 3-point range.

I still don't believe it's a lock that Pettiford is going to declare for the NBA Draft, but if he continues to play at this level, the hype surrounding his draft stock is only going to continue to grow. Even though he's a slightly undersized guard at 6-foot-1, you can't deny the production and impact he has every time he's on the floor for the Tigers.