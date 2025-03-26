12 Breakout prospects from March Madness NBA fans should get to know now

Trey Kaufman-Renn, F, Purdue

Trey Kaufman-Renn is probably not a player that most casual NBA fans are familiar with but he's certainly a prospect that has gained some traction with his play this season. In the bigger spotlight that is the NCAA Tournament, Kaufman-Renn has not disappointed. In the two games to help Purdue make it back to the Sweet 16, Kaufman-Renn is averaging 22 points and 12 rebounds on 61 percent shooting from the field.

The junior forward certainly has some weak points in his overall game, which most notably revolve around the lack of a consistent 3-point shot, but it's hard to argue with his consistent production throughout this season. He's proven to be an intriguing potential draft prospect and if he continues to be this productive moving forward, he's going to be in the conversation to be selected in the deep 2025 NBA Draft.

L.J. Cryer, G, Houston

L.J. Cryer is one prospect who has begun to turn heads with his play in the NCAA Tournament. Through the first two games for the Houston Cougars, Cryer is averaging 23 points and four assists on 48 percent shooting from the field and 50 percent shooting from 3-point range.

Because of his lack of size and overall resume, Cryer is probably not an immediate name that comes to mind for players who will drive this year's draft season. However, with the way he's played over the past two seasons, it'd be pretty shocking if he didn't get at least some draft consideration - even if he just gets an opportunity as a second-round draft pick. If he has another breakout game or two in the Tournament, his prospects in June can quickly improve.