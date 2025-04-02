3 Essential keys to the Cleveland Cavaliers winning the 2025 NBA Championship

De'Andre Hunter has to be a series-shifting x-factor in the NBA Playoffs

De'Andre Hunter has always had the potential to make the kind of impact a playoff-bound team needs. He could be the player to become the x-factor and get the Cavs over the hump, especially in a potential seven-game series with the Boston Celtics. Hunter could also fill a spot in the Cavs' starting lineup if one of the other regular starters can't suit up for any reason.

That way, the Cavs won't have to worry about any drop-off in production, and even if he continues to come off the bench, there are multiple ways he can affect the game. The Cavs needed more size off the bench, particularly around the perimeter, and without having to sacrifice offense and Hunter gives the team the ability to do just that.

At the end of the day, Hunter is much more than just your average 3-and-D player. He is taking advantage of being on a team that is relevant, and he is able to showcase his talents. Hunter's presence makes the Cavs a very dangerous team, and this is the best possible position for him while he is at the peak of his game.