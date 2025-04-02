3 Essential keys to the Cleveland Cavaliers winning the 2025 NBA Championship

Evan Mobley has to play like a star player

The Cavs have their own version of the Twin Towers in Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. These two giants complement each other so well and are one of the main reasons the Cavs' offense flows so efficiently. Mobley is currently having a career year and is currently averaging 18.6 points per game and is growing into becoming one of the best up-and-coming young forwards in the league.

Allen has served as an outstanding rim protector, a solid rebounder, and is one of the better big men in the league who is adept at running the pick-and-roll to perfection. This year, Mobley has really shown flashes of his offensive ceiling as he was given more freedom to create shots by Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson. He has not only improved offensively, but he should also emerge as a candidate for Defensive Player of the Year, as he was recently named Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Month for February. Mobley's eyes are always on the ball, he possesses great awareness and has good instincts.

What's scary for opponents is that he is just beginning to scratch the surface of what he could eventually become. This will be Mobley's third time playing in the postseason, and with his development and increased role, the Cavs will be depending on him to continue his stellar play. The play of Mobley and Allen, especially on the defensive end, is going to determine just how far the team can advance.