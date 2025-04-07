3 High-profile NBA stars with the most to gain entering the playoffs

2. Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum has been disrespected for a year on hand. Between not winning Finals MVP, getting benched during the Olympics, and the criticism of his personality from NBA fans, Tatum is not getting the respect he deserves. According to some pundits, he also hasn't proven that he can win without a "super team."

The 2024-25 Celtics team is far from a super team. Jaylen Brown and Jrue Holiday have struggled relative to last season, and Kristaps Porzingis has missed 37 games. The league has also gotten better with the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Cleveland Cavaliers both on pace to win at least 65 games, meaning the Celtics are no longer viewed as the best team.

If Tatum is able to lead the Celtics to a championship, he'd defy the stigma against him that he isn't good enough to be the clear best player on a championship team. He'd also make Boston the first team to win back-to-back championships since the Warriors in 2018, and he'd become the third active player, along with LeBron James and Steph Curry, with at least two championships as the leading scorer on the team.

Tatum doesn't have much to lose - if he and the Celtics were to lose to Cleveland in the conference finals, he still would have made it further than any defending champion since the 2019 Warriors. However, if he is able to capture his second Larry O'Brien trophy, his résumé will be up there with the best.