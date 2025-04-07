3 High-profile NBA stars with the most to gain entering the playoffs

3. Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers

Kawhi Leonard has been written off. He's either been stopped short or injured in the playoffs since 2019 when he made the transition from Toronto to LA. Since the 2020-21 season, Leonard has only played in 63.5 percent of the Clippers games, and in every playoff series that they've lost, he's missed three games in each one.

However, the Clippers are coming on strong at a great time. In their last 15 games, they are 12-3 with the 5th best offensive rating and the best defensive rating, which has led to the second-best net rating in the league during that span, only barely trailing the Thunder. This means that the Clippers have a chance of contending for a championship, and Leonard, as their best player, has a chance to rebuild his reputation as one of the greatest players of his era.

If the Clippers make a run to the conference finals, that'd give us something to remember from the Kawhi Leonard era. If they were to make the NBA Finals, they'd be one of the great playoff stories of the decade, but if they were to win the Finals and Leonard wins Finals MVP, he'd be the second player, along with LeBron James, to win a Finals MVP with three different teams. Winning three championships in such a spread-out fashion (2014, 2019, and 2025) also displays Leonard's outstanding longevity.

All things considered, a ring and a Finals MVP to go with it would cement Leonard as a top-20 player of all time.