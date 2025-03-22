3 NBA Draft prospects that boosted draft stock in 1st Round of NCAA Tournament

Nique Clifford, F, Colorado State

At 23 years old, Colorado State guard Nique Clifford brings maturity and versatility to the court. The 6-foot-6 guard has played a key role all season, including his efforts in helping 12-seed Colorado State upset head coach Penny Hardaway's 5-seed Memphis Tigers. Clifford finished the game with 14 points, eight rebounds, and six assists.

Clifford's leadership has helped lead Colorado State to an 11-game win streak, which included a dominant Mountain West Tournament run. He leads all guards in the nation with 9.7 rebounds per game, using his strength and quickness to outwork opponents. His playmaking ability allows him to create his own shot and find open teammates, while his athleticism lets him play above the rim, occasionally dunking on opponents.

His stats and the way he plays is something similar to New York Knicks guard Josh Hart. Having a rebounding presence, scoring when needed, and defending multiple positions. Clifford's experience mixed with his impact on both sides of the court make him a rising candidate in the NBA Draft. Something Hart was able to do as well.