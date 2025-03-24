3 NBA Draft prospects who definitely boosted their draft stock in the round of 32

Koby Brea, G, Kentucky

A name that hasn't been brought up in very many mock drafts, Koby Brea has turned heads with his shooting ability on the NCAA Tournament stage. The fifth-year senior, but only 22 years old, is arguably the best shooter in college basketball. His smooth jump shot makes every attempt look as if it's going in.

Brea played a crucial role in leading Kentucky to the Sweet 16, producing 23 points and 6 rebounds while shooting 62 percent and knocking down three three-pointers. His shot selection has been obviously successful in his college career, shooting an impressive 45.2 percent from the field and 43.5 percent from three.

While his defensive mechanics can use some improvement, his 6-foot-7 frame and scoring ability make him an intriguing NBA prospect. Whether teams use him as a bigger guard or a forward, his elite shooting and efficiency could be something NBA teams are willing to gamble on.