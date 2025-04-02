3 Reasons the Golden State Warriors can will win the 2025 NBA Championship

Reason No. 1: The Golden State Warriors have an elite defense again

The Golden State Warriors' defense wasn't all that bad for most of the season. Entering the NBA All-Star break, right around when the team's level of play began to shift, the Warriors still managed to have a borderline top-10 defensive unit. However, since the trade for Jimmy Butler, Golden State has taken their play on that end of the floor to an entirely different level. Since the All-Star break, the Warriors have the second-ranked defensive rating in the league - even better than the Oklahoma City Thunder.

That's notable, considering the Thunder have had one of the best defensive seasons in recent history. The fact that the Warriors have been able to flip a switch on that end of the floor should give this team the confidence they need heading into the postseason. As the old adage says, "Offense wins games, but defense wins championships." If the Warriors are going to make a deep run in the postseason, their defensive dominance is likely going to play a big role in that.

Looking back to when the Warriors were winning championships, they always seemed to have a strong defensive unit. Sure, their excellent flow on the offensive end always seemed to garner the headlines, but they wouldn't have been as successful if they were equally as good on the other end of the floor. The addition of Jimmy at the NBA Trade Deadline has certainly helped the Warrriors improve as a team on various fronts; defenseively, he's absolutely given this team a much-needed boost.

With their work cut out for them heading into the NBA Playoffs, I don't think we understand just how much of a luxury it's going to be for the Warriors to be able to lean on their defense. If Golden State can keep this high level of play on that end of the floor, it's going to do wonders for this team's chances of making a significant run in the postseason.