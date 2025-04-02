3 Reasons the Golden State Warriors can will win the 2025 NBA Championship

Reason No. 2: Jimmy Butler takes significant pressure off Steph Curry

Not only has the acquisition of Jimmy Butler made an impact for the Golden State Warriors defensively but he's also played a big role in helping take significant pressure off of Steph Curry. It should come as little to no surprise that Curry has become more productive and efficient with Jimmy in the lineup. Jimmy's presence on the floor helps free up Curry from being the primary objective of a defensive game plan and gives him more space to operate - both with and without the ball in his hands.

Since the addition of Jimmy, Curry is averaging 27 points and six assists on 46 percent shooting from the field and 39 percent shooting from 3-point range. Those numbers are improved from the first four months of the season, in which Curry had to carry the Warriors' offense without Jimmy in the lineup. From a macro perspective, the Warriors had just the 19th-ranked offense in the league before the Jimmy trade. Since February 6, the Warriors' offensive rating has jumped all the way into the top 10.

While part of that could be attributed to the Warriors finding some rhythm as the season has gone on, you'd also have to give a good portion of credit to the acquisition of Jimmy. One of the most underrated parts of Jimmy's game is that he finds ways to fit in with whatever supporting cast he finds himself with. That's one of the strongest parts of his play that doesn't show up on the stat sheet.

With the Warriors, we've seen that play out while being under a microscope. If Jimmy can remain healthy heading into the postseason, I'd imagine we're going to see this duo continue to click. They will keep playing and feeding off each other. Where will it take them? Who knows. However, they could end up being one of the most overlooked dangerous duos in the Western Conference playoff field.