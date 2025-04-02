3 Reasons the Golden State Warriors can will win the 2025 NBA Championship

Reason No. 3: The Western Conference is wide open

There haven't been many consistently great teams in the Western Conference this season, with the exception of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Oklahoma City, from start to finish, has arguably been the most dominant team in the NBA. However, if there's one "weakness" for the Thunder heading into the postseason, it's probably their "lack of playoff experience." Even though the Thunder made the postseason last year, this is not a team that has extended experience when it matters most.

If there's a path for the Warriors, you'd have to believe in the idea that their overwhelming championship experience will give them the upper hand in a potential playoff series with the Thunder. Whether that will actually be the case if these two teams were to face off in a postseason matchup remains to be seen. But, it's one thing the Warriors could have working for them if they were to see each other down the road.

Aside from the Thunder, the Warriors' biggest threats in the West will be the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers. Even though both teams have had their moments of impressiveness this season, both have also struggled with inconsistencies throughout this season. Neither of those teams will be an easy path for the Warriors, especially if they have to face one of them in the first round of the postseason, but, at the same time, I also don't believe there should be any fear for Golden State.

With the Warriors having played down the stretch, there's probably only one team that would be considered a heavy favorite in a potential playoff series - and that's against the Thunder. But, even then, the Warriors may like their chances against a much less experienced team in a seven-game playoff series. The more you think about it, the more it becomes a possibility that the Warriors could end up winning the 2025 NBA Championship.