3 Sleeping giants who are set up to take down contenders in the NBA Playoffs

2. Indiana Pacers

Don't look now, but the Pacers are getting hot. They've won five straight games which is the third-longest streak in the NBA, they are 26-11 in their last 37 games, and since a rocky 10-15 start, they have a 32-14 record which is tied with the Celtics for third best in the NBA after the first 25 games. Some say that you are what your record says you are, but I believe that the basketball you've been playing lately is a better representation of who you are than a slow start back in November.

Part of the reason for their turnaround has been Tyrese Haliburton's improved consistency. In his first 42 games, Haliburton scored fewer than 14 points 12 times. In his last 22 games, he has just one such game. Now, that may sound nit-picky, but when Haliburton scores under 14 points, the Pacers are 3-11. When he goes over 14, they are 35-14.

Although the Pacers' offensive numbers, such as rating, true shooting, and pace, have decreased marginally, their defense has taken a leap. Last season, they were 24th in defensive rating, and this season, they are 15th. A wise man once said that defense wins championships, and the Pacers' defense is the key to what could help them make a big run. When the Celtics swept the Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals, they won three games by five or fewer points. The Pacers are allowing exactly 5.0 PPG fewer this season than last, suggesting that they now have what it takes to win a few of those big playoff games.

Finally, Indy plays in the Eastern Conference, which has no depth compared to the West. I'd pick them to beat the Bucks in round one, and if they were to play the Cavaliers in round two, I'd think long and hard about a Pacers upset. As we saw last year, if this team gets hot at the right time, they are a force to be reckoned with.