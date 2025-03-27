3 Sleeping giants who are set up to take down contenders in the NBA Playoffs

1. Golden State Warriors

Although the Golden State Warriors are playing without Steph Curry right now, the numbers with Jimmy Butler before Curry got injured indicate that the re-tooled Warriors are one of the best teams in the league, a rare team with a chance to make a Finals run as a low seed.

Golden State is 16-2 when both Curry and Butler play, and every single one of their rotation players except Jonathan Kuminga has seen their field goal percentage increase since Butler's arrival. Their points per game before the Butler trade were 18th in the NBA and are 10th since the trade. However, much like the Pacers, it's Golden State's defense that's pushed them into contention. Their points-per-game allowed have jumped from 14th before the trade to 2nd after the trade. Butler, Draymond Green, Moses Moody, and Gary Payton are all bulldogs defensively, and there aren't many weak spots among the other guys.

The Warriors' dual abilities on either side of the ball should play to their advantage in the postseason against a very imperfect field. The post-Butler-trade Warriors, along with the Thunder and Timberwolves are the only Western Conference teams with top-ten offenses and defenses. The Rockets and Clippers struggle to score at times, and the Nuggets, Grizzlies, and Lakers are all leaky defensively. Further, although critics might point to the Warriors' small size as their biggest problem against the Thunder, the Warriors are 2-1 against OKC this season, making them the only team with a winning record against OKC.

Right matchup or not, I believe the sixth-seeded Warriors are already one of the best teams in the West, making the sky the limit.