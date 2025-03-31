3 Underrated NBA Draft prospects who cemented 1st-round grade during NCAA Tournament

Caleb Love, G, Arizona

Few college players have the ability to take over games like Caleb Love. A veteran of the NCAA stage, Love has showcased his scoring abilities throughout his college career at both North Carolina and Arizona. His ability to perform in high-pressure situations was on full display this year, specifically against Duke, where he put up 35 points and drained five three-pointers as the Wildcats would eventually falter to a much more talented Blue Devils squad.

Love thrives in late-game situations, often finding another gear while others get tired – a trait that can be seen from an NBA great like Damian Lillard. However, Love's aggressive style of play can be a good and a bad thing – settling for difficult shots and showing a lack of effort on defense at times. These things will be looked at by NBA scouts, but his ability to score and make clutch plays when needed will gain interest from NBA teams.

As Love now prepares for the next chapter of his career, it will be interesting to see where his draft stock settles. Much of that will likely depend on his pre-draft workouts, but you can't help but wonder if his performance during the NCAA Tournament helped him jump back into the conversation of a potential first-round pick again.