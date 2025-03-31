3 Underrated NBA Draft prospects who cemented 1st-round grade during NCAA Tournament

Trey Kaufman-Renn, F, Purdue

Trey Kaufman-Renn, a 6-foot-9, 230-pound forward, plays with a level of physicality that makes it seem like he's a center. Despite an unreliable three-point shot, he made an awesome run in March, leading Purdue in points-per-game. His expanded role this season came after the departure of Zach Edey. Giving him the go-ahead to be a primary scoring option for a successful Purdue team this season.

Showcasing his elite footwork for his size and a soft touch around the basket make his post-scoring ability unique. A player-comparison that comes to mind would be of the Golden State Warriors' Trayce Jackson-Davis, combining strength with finesse on the inside.

If he can extend his shooting range and become a scorer on more than one level, his value will rise when considering him as an NBA prospect.

As the NCAA Tournament reaches its final stages, these standout players have left a lasting impression despite the losses for them and their teams. For some, this may be their final time in college basketball. With the NBA draft in the coming months, their efforts in March Madness will play a crucial role in shaping their futures in the pros. Whether they opt to declare for the draft or return for another season in the NCAA, they will be players to keep an eye on moving forward.