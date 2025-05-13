4 Huge winners, 3 colossal losers after chaotic 2025 NBA Draft Lottery

New Orleans Pelicans - Loser

The New Orleans Pelicans were one of the other big losers of the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery. Finishing with a bottom-4 record in the NBA, the hope was that the Pelicans would earn the opportunity to select one of the top four prospects in this draft class. With an uncertain future after trading Brandon Ingram at this past year's NBA Trade Deadline, the Pelicans could've used a generational talent to fall into their laps.

Unless that happens to them at No. 7, the Pelicans are going to have a hard time drafting a player who's going to make a significant impact for the team this season. Instead of leaving the lottery hopeful and happy, the Pelicans have big questions they'll inevitably have to face this summer. None of them will be easy to answer.

Philadelphia 76ers - Winner

After a lost season, it was a huge blessing that the Philadelphia 76ers were not only able to keep their pick but also able to move up a couple of spots in the process. In the end, the Sixers will select No. 3 overall. They'll have their pick of V.J. Edgecombe or Ace Bailey, unless the San Antonio Spurs do something crazy with the second overall pick. As the Sixers look to bounce back in a huge way next season, this pick will help give the team some added flexibility heading into the offseason.

Heading into the offseason, the Sixers will be able to add another talented young player to their core. If all else fails and Joel Embiid doesn't have much left in the tank or decides to demand a trade away from Philly, the Sixers will be in a position to survive and jump-start a new build without him.