4 NBA contenders who could win the championship, 6 pretenders who can't

The dark horse NBA contenders

Cleveland Cavaliers

Since opening night, I'm not sure there's been a more impressive team in the Eastern Conference than the Cleveland Cavaliers. They've certainly outplayed their expectations so far this season and currently sit as the No. 1 seed heading into the final stretch run. At this point, it would require a complete collapse for the Cavs to not enter the postseason as the top seed in the East (and possibly the entire NBA). However, the Cavs didn't jump off the page as clear championship contenders based on the formula.

Aside from Donovan Mitchell, it's hard to label any other difference-maker on the team as a fellow superstar. The star is thrown around often but Darius Garland and Evan Mobley still aren't household stars just yet. In fairness, the Cavs do have a top 10 offensive rating, a top 10 defensive rating, and a top 10 net rating. That said, there are real questions about whether they have enough star power to make a deep run in the postseason.

Memphis Grizzlies

At least in my opinion, the Memphis Grizzlies have been one of the most intriguing teams in the league so far this season. They're ranked as a top-3 seed in the Western Conference even with Ja Morant playing at a subpar level. By name recognition, Morant is a worthy superstar for the team. However, he hasn't consistently played at that level this season. At the very least, it does throw a wrench in whether you should consider the Grizzlies to be a legitimate championship contender in the West.

All that said, the Grizzlies have been a great statistical team this season. They have a top-10 offense, defense, and net rating. If they can continue to play at this level as a team heading into the postseason, there's reason to believe the Grizzlies can go on a deep run. If that were to happen, I'd have to imagine Morant is going to have an explosive final stretch run of the season (which extends into the postseason).