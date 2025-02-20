4 NBA contenders who could win the championship, 6 pretenders who can't

The peripheral NBA contenders

New York Knicks

As expected, the New York Knicks have emerged as one of the best teams in the league. Since November 14, the Knicks have had the second-best record in the Eastern Conference. However, if there is one area of concern for this team heading into the final stretch run of the season, it's certainly on the defensive end of the floor. While Tom Thibodeau-led teams have statistically had good defenses, that hasn't been the case for the Knicks. But what the Knicks have given up on defense is worth what they've added offensively with Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns.

The big question is whether the Knicks will have enough depth and defensive pressure to be able to match up with the likes of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics in a seven-game series. There's even reason to believe that a team like the Milwaukee Bucks could give this team trouble if they find their rhythm down the stretch. If the Knicks can buckle down defensively, this team has a good chance of coming out of the East. That's how talented this roster is. I'm just not sure they're up to the task.

Denver Nuggets

After a pretty slow and concerning start to the season, the Denver Nuggets have done a great job in rebounding over the last few months of the season. With the way they've played since about mid-December, the argument can be made that the Nuggets are probably the biggest threat to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference. Whether they'll have the stamina and depth to put together another championship run with this core remains to be seen. It's one of the biggest storylines to follow heading into the final stretch run of the season.

Statistically, there are other reasons for concern when it comes to the Nuggets as well. While the Nuggets are an elite offense, they are an average (at best defense). They have a pretty solid net rating but if this team is going to be able to make a strong run to the conference finals or beyond, their defense is going to have to improve. The interesting part of the Nuggets is that even though they've been playing better of late, their defense hasn't improved that much - at least not statistically. It's certainly a cause for concern.