4 NBA contenders who could win the championship, 6 pretenders who can't

The overwhelming NBA contenders

Oklahoma City Thunder

For most of the season, the Oklahoma City Thunder have consistently been the best team in the Western Conference. This may finally be the year when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gets his much-deserved credit by winning his first NBA MVP (if he can hold off Nikola Jokic) and he has the Thunder playing at an absurdly high level as the final stretch of the season quickly approaches. The Thunder have the sixth-best offensive rating, the best defensive rating, and the No. 1 net rating. There's not a ton to not like about this team.

The big question for the Thunder is whether they'll be able to translate this regular-season success into the NBA Playoffs. Especially after they struggled against a much more experienced team (Dallas Mavericks) last season, the Thunder are at a place where they're going to have to prove themselves before they find many believers. I truly believe the Thunder are ready to make that leap toward mainstream excellence. In order to do it, they'll have to produce in the playoffs.

Boston Celtics

Even though there are some who believe that the Boston Celtics have left much to be desired so far this season, the formula (once again) absolutely loves this team's potential heading into the final stretch of the season. The Celtics have a star-studded roster and the argument could be made that this team hasn't even peaked so far this season. They're still on pace to win close to 60 games this season and we may not have even seen the best that this roster has to offer. That should be a scary thought for every other team in the Eastern Conference.

Not only do the Celtics have one of the best starting 5s in the league but they also are the only team in the league that has a top 5 offensive rating, a top 5 defensive rating, and a top 5 net rating at the NBA All-Star break. Almost every metric loves the Celtics and I can't imagine that changing anytime soon. The Celtics are the defending champs and they may have another gear that they're about to shift to heading into the final stretch run before the start of the postseason.