4 Struggling NBA teams that will change coaches before the start of 2025-26 season

New Orleans Pelicans

Head coach: Willie Green

Looking at the four years of his tenure with the New Orleans Pelicans, I wouldn't say that Willie Green has been a failure as a head coach. Heading into this season, things were beginning to look up for New Orleans. Especially after winning 49 games last season, the hope was that this was the year where it would all begin to come together for a talented team. As we would come to know, that didn't exactly happen as this season has been a complete disaster for the team - from injuries to making the decision to move on from Brandon Ingram ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.

Even though much of the team's misfortunes this season have little to nothing to do with Green or his coaching staff, they're generally the main scapegoats of failure in the NBA. With as many questions that surround this team heading into the offseason, nothing is off the table for the team - especially now that they've made the conscious decision to hit the soft reset button. Predicting what lies ahead for New Orleans is practically impossible, but let's attempt to do that anyway.

Why it's time for a head-coaching change: The Pelicans are likely going to head into the offseason with viewing this summer as an opportunity for change. The ownership and front office will have to decide just how much change they envision for this offseason. But with the chance that we could see even more roster turnover this summer, I'd have to imagine that the front office could also use this opportunity as a way to get a new leading voice in the locker room. It's not that Green was a bad head coach, but if the team is looking to reset their build, it could also make sense to hire a new head coach at the same time.

The argument could be made that the head coach is the least of the team's worries. But if a rebuild is going to be the plan moving forward for New Orleans, moving in a different direction in terms of a head coach may not only make sense for just the Pelicans' side. A change could also make sense for Green. As a proven coach, he could be open to a change of scenery for his career as well and maybe rebuilding from the ground up is not something he wants to do again in New Orleans.