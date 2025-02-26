4 Struggling NBA teams that will change coaches before the start of 2025-26 season

Portland Trail Blazers

Head coach: Chauncey Billups

The Portland Trail Blazers have expectedly been hit or miss for much of this season. But even though they've shown some positive signs over the past few weeks of the season, I'm not sure there are any certainties for this team heading into the offseason. Since January 19, the Blazers are 12-5. Whether that will be remembered as just a good stretch of the season or the start of something promising remains to be seen. How they close this season will certainly go a long way in answering that question.

However, I'd argue that no matter how the season ends, it could be time for a change. What changes the front office sees fit is the big question. There could be legitimate arguments that both the roster and coaching staff need to be changed. Which one will come first is the big question heading into the summer. Do the Blazers feel as if the coaching staff is underwhelming because of the roster? Does the front office believe that the coaching staff isn't getting the most out of their young core?

Why it's time for a head-coaching change: If I had to guess, based on what we've come to learn in the NBA over the last decade or so, I'd lean toward the front office electing to make a head-coaching change before it makes a bold move to the roster. It's so much easier to move in that direction, especially considering that Billups' contract with the team is rumored to end after this season. If Portland is looking to shake up the roster or the leadership, it's clear which way they're probably going to end up going.

The fact that Billups' contract was not extended before the start of this season leads me to believe that there were already questions about his future as the head coach. Unless the Blazers end up winning an unexpected amount of games over the final 24 games of the season, I can't pinpoint any real reason why the Blazers are going to suddenly be sold on Billups heading into the future. At this point, with all the information we have and know, I'd be pretty shocked if the Blazers weren't looking to hire a new head coach before the 2025-26 NBA season.