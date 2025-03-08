5 NBA playoff teams who should blow it up after a quick postseason exit

Milwaukee Bucks

Considering the changes that the front office has been willing to make for the Milwaukee Bucks over the past couple of seasons, there's a chance that the Bucks could enter the offseason in which nothing is off the table. Over the past two seasons, the Bucks have done everything they can to continue to surround Giannis Antetokounmpo with a championship-worthy supporting cast. However, it hasn't exactly panned out all that perfectly.

There's reason to believe that if the Bucks are subjected to another early postseason exit, even more changes could be on the horizon for the team. Since winning the championship in 2021, the Bucks have turned in disappointing after disappointing results in the playoffs. Most recently, the Bucks lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs in back-to-back years. That is certainly something that needs to change.

Of course, the problem is, with how talented and deep the Eastern Conference is at the moment, there's no guarantee that it will. Right now, the Bucks are sitting as the fourth seed in the East. They're staring down a first-round rematch with the Indiana Pacers. Even though that's a series they're probably going to be favored in, it's far from a foregone conclusion that they'll be able to emerge victorious in that series.

The Pacers are one of the hottest teams in the league during the second half of the season, and even though the Bucks have shown some signs of promise this season, this is a team that is still trying to acclimate Kyle Kuzma after acquiring him at the NBA Trade Deadline. If the Bucks lose in the first round of the playoffs again this season, it's hard to envision an offseason scenario in which there are big changes to the roster.