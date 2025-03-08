5 NBA playoff teams who should blow it up after a quick postseason exit

Denver Nuggets

Even though the Denver Nuggets have looked like a much different team over the past few months of the season, there were some real questions about the future of the franchise after the first 20ish games of this year. I'm not sure if that's something that can just be forgotten - especially if the Nuggets end up losing in the first or second round of the postseason. For the Nuggets, this is a champioship or bust year.

Denver's championship window is still open, but as the team has continued to be gutted over the last couple of seasons, they're running out of time to win another chip with this current Nikola Jokic build. Playing at an absurd level, the Nuggets can't afford to waste another year of Jokic's prime. That leaves me to believe that if Denver blows it early on in the postseason, we could genuinely see some big changes from the team during the offseason.

Especially considering how wide open the Western Conference is considered at the moment, it would be unfortunate for the Nuggets to let another year go by without making a deep run. This won't be the case in the West for now. The Thunder are going to continue to get better, as are the Lakers with Luka Doncic. The Rockets are coming, and the best of the Warriors (with Jimmy) could still be yet to come.

If it's not now, it's hard to envision another year the Nuggets are going to get back into the championship limelight. With little flexibility for the future, Denver needs this core to put together one more deep playoff run. If they're not able to do so this season, it could spell the need for some big changes during the offseason.