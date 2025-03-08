5 NBA playoff teams who should blow it up after a quick postseason exit

LA Clippers

The LA Clippers are a team no one is talking about as one that may need to rebuild their roster, but I'd argue they should be near the top of this list. The Clippers are currently trying to fight their way out of the Play-In Tournament, but at this point, it would be unlikely if they did. There's a chance that this team, as talented as it is with Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, may not even qualify for the final top 8 teams in the West playoff field.

If that does end up being the case, I'm not sure what more evidence there needs to be presented that the Clippers need to blow up their roster. I understand the team's desire to be relevant with such "star" players still on their roster, but it's probably in their best interest to explore what a rebuild could look like. It's pretty evident that the core of Harden and Kawhi is not enough at this point in their respective careers to make much noise in the West. Why keep stringing it along?

I'm sure there are other factors that the front office has to take into consideration, but I'd be shocked if the team didn't at least explore some big changes if they did have a disappointing end to their season in the playoffs. And with the way things stand in the West, I can't imagine a scenario in which the Clippers find a way to make any noise in the playoffs. Whether they're willing to believe it or not, big changes may be on the horizon for the Clippers.

Realistically, the biggest hurdle for the team likely revolves around finding a team willing to trade for Kawhi. But even if they're unable to do that, we've seen teams begin rebuilds with large contracts still on their rosters. Maybe we'll see the Clippers do something similar to that.