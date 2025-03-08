5 NBA playoff teams who should blow it up after a quick postseason exit

Sacramento Kings

Even after trading De'Aaron Fox, it's pretty clear that the Sacramento Kings had no interest in launching a complete rebuilding of their roster. That's part of the reason why they were willing to acquire Zach LaVine in the deal. Whether that will be remembered as a smart deal or not remains to be seen. However, if the Kings miss out on the postseason or fail to qualify for the final top 8 West playoff picture, it could bring about some huge decisions for the team heading into the summer.

I'd argue that the Kings could be pushed toward blowing up their roster even more if they disappoint in the postseason. Now that Fox is gone, the next big player to keep a close eye on is Domantas Sabonis. He's the big domino that could force Sacramento into a rebuild or not. If Sabonis decides he wants a fresh start at this point in his career, the Kings would have no other choice than to pivot toward some big changes.

To be perfectly honest, that's probably the best course of action for the team moving forward. I understand that the last thing the front office may want is another rebuild. However, there are times in which teams are forced into that decision. After Fox forced his way out of town, a rebuild could be considered the next natural move for the Kings. If Sabonis does the same, Sacramento may have no other option than to hit the reset button.

Heading into the final stretch of the season, the Kings are certainly one team to keep a close eye on. If they do end up pivoting toward a rebuild of their roster, they could end up being huge players during the offseason.