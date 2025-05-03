8 NBA Playoff busts who likely played their way onto the offseason trade block

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

The argument could be made that Ja Morant has had a season to forget for the Memphis Grizzlies. Coming back from an injury-plagued season a year ago, the belief was that Morant would return in a huge way for the Grizzlies this season. But, instead, Morant appeared to take another step back in his game. In fact, for the past three seasons, Morant has seen a regression in his overall production in the regular season.

Morant's postseason performance this year punctuated his recent pattern of disappointment for the Grizzlies. In three postseason games played for the Grizzlies, before exiting Game 3 against the Oklahoma City Thunder early due to an injury, Morant finished by averaging just 18 points and five assists on 42 percent shooting from the field and 25 percent shooting from 3-point range.

Those aren't terrible numbers, but they are not what you expect from a franchise player who is supposed to be at the forefront of a championship-contending era for the Grizzlies. Over the last few years, Morant simply hasn't been the leader or player that the Grizzlies have needed him to be. Because of that, it could open the door to a potential offseason trade. At this point, the Grizzlies have to at least explore that option.

That's not to say they're going to pull the trigger on a trade, but with how Morant is trending career-wise with the Grizzlies, there's a non-zero chance that he could end up on the block this offseason.