9 Role players who will swing the 2025 NBA Championship race

De'Andre Hunter, Cleveland Cavaliers

Over the course of this season, the Cleveland Cavaliers have been consistently one of the best teams in the league. In the Eastern Conference, they've sat at the top for the majority of the year. As they prepare to pivot toward the postseason, there are several players that are likely going to have to step up for this team to accomplish what they want to when it matters most. Aside from the star players who will certainly be under the microscope when the playoffs begin, there's one role player who could end up making a huge impact for the Cavs.

De'Andre Hunter, who the team acquired at the NBA Trade Deadline, could be a huge x-factor for the Cavs heading into the playoffs. He's already been a huge addition to the Cavs since the move, and you'd have to imagine that this trade was made with the playoffs in mind. Hunter wasn't acquired to win a few more regular-season games or to ensure that Cleveland would earn the No. 1 seed heading into the playoffs.

Hunter was acquired to emerge as a possible missing championship piece for the Cavs. With his versatilty on both ends ofo the floor on the wing, you'd have to believe that Hunter will find himself in a position to make a big difference for the Cavs in the postseason - especially when they have to face off against teams like the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics, who have several threats on the wing.

If the Cavs end up making a run to the NBA Finals, the decision to make a move for Hunter at the NBA Trade Deadline could end up looming large. Hunter's complete impact may not be easily visible on the stat sheet, but he certainly raises this team's ceiling heading into the postseason. He's one role-player that could end up swinging a series on a dime.