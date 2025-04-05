9 Role players who will swing the 2025 NBA Championship race

Aaron Wiggins, Oklahoma City Thunder

Much like the Cleveland Cavaliers, there have not been many questions about the Oklahoma City Thunder this season. From the opening tip, the Thunder have consistently been in the conversation for the best team in the league and are almost certainly going to enter the NBA Playoffs with the best record in the league. The Larry O'Brien trophy is going to run through Oklahoma City one way or another.

The big question for the Thunder is whether they're finally ready to make the championship leap. There continue to be questions about their overall experience level heading into the postseason, but I even think some of that is a little overplayed at this point. The Thunder faltered early in the playoffs last season and you'd imagine they're going to use that experience to help them heading into this year's postseason run.

But if the Thunder are going to follow through with their championship aspirations, they're going to need a few role players to step up along the way. One role player who should be highlighted as a key player for the Thunder heading into the postseason is Aaron Wiggins. Somewhat of an overlooked contributor across the league, I don't believe many NBA fans know just how good of a player he's been this season for the Thunder.

Not only is Wiggins having a career year for the Thunder this season, but he's playing some of the best basketball of the year over the past two months. His scoring prowess on the wing could take significant pressure off Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren in crucial moments in the postseason and could help push this team across the finish line in the Western Conference.