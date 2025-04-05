9 Role players who will swing the 2025 NBA Championship race

Payton Pritchard, Boston Celtics

As the defending NBA Champions, the Boston Celtics are no strangers to the limelight. Even though the Celtics have not been as dominant in the regular season as they were last season, they're certainly a team to watch as the postseason quickly approaches. In the Eastern Conference, there are still many that are going to consider them the favorites to make it back to the NBA Finals (but I suppose that's a different story for another day).

The Celtics are so deep and talented; it's what makes this team so special and dangerous. On any given night, there are several different players who could end up beating you. One of those underrated role players, who probably shouldn't be considered one of the favorites to win the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award, is Payton Pritchard. Heading into the playoffs, he's a huge x-factor for Boston.

Pritchard is the type of player who could turn a playoff series in one game. He's the type of player who can drop 20, 30, or even 40 points on any given night. In what has been a career year for him, Pritchard is averaging 14 points and four rebounds on 46 percent shooting from the field and 41 percent shooting from 3-point range.

When talking about the Celtics, you automatically jump to Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Kristaps Porzingis, and rightfully so. However, there could be a point this postseason where we're all asking where the Celtics would be without Pritchard. He could end up having a huge hand in Boston's success in their attempt to repeat as champions.