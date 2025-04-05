9 Role players who will swing the 2025 NBA Championship race

Amen Thompson, Houston Rockets

Don't look now, but the Houston Rockets have shaken off their mid-season struggles and appear to be primed to enter the postseason as the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference playoff bracket. Even though most still believe that the Rockets are probably a year or two (and a star player away) from making some real noise, it'd be pretty difficult to completely discount them as a threat in the West.

Even if the Rockets aren't in a position where they can make a deep run, this is certainly a team that could shake up the status quo. If that's going to happen, you'd have to assume that a "role player" or two is going to have to step up in a big way heading into the postseason. One player to keep a close eye on is Amen Thompson. At this point, Thompson is still making his ascension toward star player status, but not all the way there yet.

That's why he's a strong candidate for a player who can help push the Rockets forward in the postseason - perhaps to the point where Houston is making some waves that perhaps not many expected them to make. Over the first two and a half months of the season, Thompson was pretty solid. However, since the turn of the calendar, Thompson has been a player who has made huge strides for the Rockets.

Thompson's speed, quickness, and natural ability to get to the basket is what often stands out every night. If he can continue to emerge and be a strong third option for the team, Houston could end up making things quite interesting in the Western Conference playoffs. Thompson will have the opportunity to make a name for himself this postseason.