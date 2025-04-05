9 Role players who will swing the 2025 NBA Championship race

Mikal Bridges, New York Knicks

Overall, especially with the expectations that they entered this season with, the argument could be made that the New York Knicks have been somewhat of a disappointment in the Eastern Conference. New York is going to enter the postseason as the third seed, but never really stood a chance to keep pace with the Cleveland Cavaliers or the Boston Celtics atop the regular-season conference standings.

Maybe that all begins to change in the postseason. If it does, you'd have to imagine that something tangible is going to have to change for the team. New York is going to need huge contributions from some of their supporting cast that isn't named Jalen Brunson or Karl-Anthony Towns. That's where a player like Mikal Bridges could end up paying dividends for the team.

Even though he's not necessarily considered a star player, he was acquired last offseason for this very moment. During last year's playoff run, the Knicks ran out of gas toward the end of their Eastern Conference semifinals series with the Indiana Pacers. The hope is that a player like Bridges could help the Knicks get across the finish line this time around. That will prove to be difficult in a second-round playoff series against the Celtics, but maybe Bridges can impact the game enough that he tips the scales in New York's direction.

Bridges has been up and down all season long when it comes to overall production. However, as the NBA Playoffs quickly approach, it's become pretty clear that they're going to need him to step up in a big way if New York is going to have any shot of making a deep run in the postseason.