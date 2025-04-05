9 Role players who will swing the 2025 NBA Championship race

Christian Braun, Denver Nuggets

Christian Braun is probably going to be in the conversation to win the NBA's Most Improved Player of the Year award. But even if he doesn't come away with the award, the Denver Nuggets should feel confident that he'll have the ability to play a big role for the team heading into the NBA Playoffs. As the Nuggets look to round themselves back into championship shape, I'd argue they need Braun to play a big role for the team over the next couple of months.

The good news for the Nuggets is that Braun may be up to the task. While enjoying the best statistical season of his career thus far, Braun is averaging 15 points and five rebounds on 57 percent shooting from the field and 39 percent shooting from 3-point range. Over the last two months of the season, Braun has been every better for the Nuggets. Heading into the playoffs, the argument could be made that Braun is playing his best basketball of the season right now.

The Nuggets are currently in a dog fight with the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors to finish as the No. 3 seed, but they will have an uphill path moving forward either way. While there are many that will focus on the importance of Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., and Aaron Gordon, Braun will have a huge opportunity to leave his mark on this team's run.

Braun has the potential to be a dark-horse x-factor for the Nuggets in a playoff series, especially when they face off against teams who are much deeper than they are. If the Nuggets end up making a deep run in the playoffs, you can bet that Braun will play at least a solid role in their success.