9 Role players who will swing the 2025 NBA Championship race

Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers

Over the last three and a half months of the season, there hasn't been a team in the Eastern Conference that has flipped the switch more than the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers impressively shook off a pretty uneventful start to the season and have managed to play their way into a top-4 seed in the East standings. Heading into the final week of the season, the Pacers are expected to host a first-round playoff series for the first time since the 2013-14 NBA season (the bubble season doesn't qualify).

It tells you all you need to know about how the Pacers have managed to change the narrative on their season. Nevertheless, if they're going to make another run to the conference finals (as they did last season), they're going to need a "role player" like Bennedict Mathurin to step up in a big way. What the Pacers have going for them is the fact that they've seen signs of that from Mathurin of late.

Not only is Mathurin having the most efficient season of his career thus far, but it does seem as if he's finally found his defined role with the team. As a player who has no postseason experience, Mathurin is going to be able to make up for last year's absence to give Indiana an added element moving forward.

After missing last year's postseason run due to injury, the Pacers could have a secret weapon in Mathurin heading into this year's NBA Playoffs. At this point, if the Pacers have another magical deep playoff run in their future, you'd assume Mathurin is going to play a big role in making that happen.